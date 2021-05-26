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Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic - 33 Coded News Compilation - Short Version - By Yahusha_Is_The_Way
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222 views • May 26, 2021
Coronavirus or Covid-19: Ordo Ab Chao = Order Out Of Chaos Operation (launched at the beginning of the year 2020).
Important note:
The version of this video is a screen recording. The original video posted, in March 2020, on Bitchute by Yahusha_Is_The_Way has been censored, in March 2021, and so far cannot be viewed.
In order for the truth to continue to be divulged, in today's times, we need to be persistently inventive people.
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
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Comentadorcommentator
Important note:
The version of this video is a screen recording. The original video posted, in March 2020, on Bitchute by Yahusha_Is_The_Way has been censored, in March 2021, and so far cannot be viewed.
In order for the truth to continue to be divulged, in today's times, we need to be persistently inventive people.
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
By,
Comentadorcommentator
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