Custom Luxury Home In The Heart of Uvita Costa Rica - Fully Furnished $649,000

This luxury custom home in Uvita, Costa Rica is a spectacular property. It is in the heart of Uvita and less than a 5-minute walk to the famous WHALE'S TAIL BEACH!

The front door is part of a 30 ft wall of Windows that extend from the floor to the ceiling allowing all kinds of natural light into the house. At night especially during a full moon, you get a nice warm glow coming into your home.

There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms in this house. The master bedroom is a separate structure altogether with a glass tunnel extending from the main house into the bedroom. The master bedroom and the secondary bedroom have sliding doors that open up to the pool deck. The third bedroom has very large sliding doors that open into the main foyer.

This house has parking for 10 cars and an extended driveway with two electronic Gates. There's a front yard and a side yard which are large enough to build two additional rental houses if you choose to do so. With this property being so close to downtown Uvita and the beach, renting it out would be an absolutely minimal effort and highly profitable.

This amazing property sells for just $649,000!

