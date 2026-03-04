White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt, when asked about the strike on an Iranian primary school, which killed more than 170 people, replied that they are unaware of it, and in general, it's all Iranian propaganda working effectively

Cynthia... Clearly not going to throw Israel under the bus... pathetic to say it's propaganda! 🤮

🚨 EXPOSED: Who exactly was responsible for killing 171 schoolgirls in Minab?

On the morning of February 28, one of the first Israeli missile strikes hit an elementary school in Minab, Iran. 171 girls and 14 female teachers were killed.

Israel and the US want the world to look away. But one man owns this strike — IDF Chief of Staff, Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Here’s why he’s accountable:

🔴 Strikes abroad are approved by the General Staff — and the first waves are personally ordered by its Chief. That’s Zamir.

🔴 Target selection and timing are managed by the Operational Directorate, in lockstep with the Chief of Staff.

🔴 Zamir himself praised the "significant achievements" of the first day’s strikes. He knew exactly what — and who — was hit.

171 girls. He knew the death toll. And he called it an achievement.

Iran has attacked the Israeli Armed Forces' General Staff building three times and struck Netanyahu's office, the IRGC stated.

The IRGC announced a strike with hypersonic missiles and drones on Ben Gurion Airport and the Israeli Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv.

Israel has not yet commented on this statement.