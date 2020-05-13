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Ranking The MCU Infinity Saga with Krazy Joe of MegaPodTastic||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0010 PART 1
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This is the first part of three of a Ranking The MCU's Infinity Saga that I did with Krazy Joe from the MegaPodTastic YouTube Channel/Co-Host of the MegaPodTastic Podcast. This was a 3 Hour Collaboration that we did via Skype. We only covered our Bottom 5 Movies in this first part. We not only ranked The Infinity Saga, but we went off on some tangents that you don't want to miss. We talk about not only The MCU, but the Comic Book Movie Genre as a whole.
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YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaPodziIIa
Official Website: megapodtastic.com
Follow MetrObelisk Radio:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Follow MegaPodTastic:
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaPodziIIa
Official Website: megapodtastic.com
Follow MetrObelisk Radio:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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