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Plandemic
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34 views • February 25, 2021
All this COVID-19 was planned. We all know that by now. In case, any of you here are cluless, there is hope to find the truth out. Just look-up Event 201 and Spars 2025-2028 are the so called Plandemic Exrcises that are being prepared for, and also being carried out. Also good to gain more understanding, it's good to follow the money -trail and close family-ties of the WHO and it's interests, and the mass-media. Visit AmazingPolly.net. To gather more evidence, visit Debra Tavares' ', website. She gathered about seventy years worth of documentations about the New World Order, Agenda 2030, and the planned, Sustainable-living Agendas.
Her site URL address is: https://stopthecrime.net . to study the documentation
From our site you can also download and read PDF documets, view linked videos, and articles about this alarming situation, that is taking place.
Her site URL address is: https://stopthecrime.net . to study the documentation
From our site you can also download and read PDF documets, view linked videos, and articles about this alarming situation, that is taking place.
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