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Electromagnetic Induction Driver of Volcanism, Karen Kingston Makes Hydrogel-Nanobot-AI Connection-Comirnaty Clarification, Food-Prepper-Survival News: 10.12.2021
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1246 views • October 12, 2021
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Electromagnetic induction heating as a driver of volcanic activity on massive rocky planets
Submitted by Don
https://arxiv.org/abs/2004.14041
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RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform – THE FINAL VARIANT!
Submitted by Kelly
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/receipts-patent-proves-vaxx-is-obedience-training-platform-the-final-variant/
Karen Kingston Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/afe62b7c-b3c2-4b8d-b739-8112b295be4e
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Situation Update, Oct 12, 2021 - PLANETARY CRUCIFIXION will lead to humanity's resurrection and unstoppable awakening
https://www.brighteon.com/3b0af9ca-0c30-4e70-a4cb-57289d056996
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Karen Kingston Video
Submitted by Kelly
On October 12, 2021
I just came across this video yesterday, though it has been out for about a month now. I was just going to let it go, but your video yesterday spent a lot of time on the approval issue so I will pass it along in case it is useful.
38:30 - 39:35 clarification about Comirnaty
other points of interest
35:33- the FDA letter
36:36 - 37:59 the clinical trials and their doses
38:50 - 39:36 stockpiling of BNT
39:45 Pfizer doesn’t think they’ll get caught
40:13 - 40:53 she is the only one who reads these documents
41:10 - 43:03 cares act/informed consent
https://www.brighteon.com/a08e08ea-dfab-457b-857d-40ae38e17b04
BrighteonTV
I believe these links would be the studies she refers to although I didn’t find a summary page of the different doses like she had a screenshot of.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=nct04368728&;draw=2&rank=1
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04380701?term=nct04380701&;draw=2&rank=1
Kelly
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Chicken cakes- you talked about them today
Submitted by Amy
October 11, 2021
I made chicken cakes tonight out of the suet that we were entitled to take with our whole beet purchase in July. (Pictures attached) I rendered it to tallow and removed the impurities by a saltwater extraction. I also saved the whey after making cheese night before last. They are easy to make…
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Electromagnetic induction heating as a driver of volcanic activity on massive rocky planets
Submitted by Don
https://arxiv.org/abs/2004.14041
--
RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform – THE FINAL VARIANT!
Submitted by Kelly
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/receipts-patent-proves-vaxx-is-obedience-training-platform-the-final-variant/
Karen Kingston Interview: https://www.brighteon.com/afe62b7c-b3c2-4b8d-b739-8112b295be4e
--
Situation Update, Oct 12, 2021 - PLANETARY CRUCIFIXION will lead to humanity's resurrection and unstoppable awakening
https://www.brighteon.com/3b0af9ca-0c30-4e70-a4cb-57289d056996
--
Karen Kingston Video
Submitted by Kelly
On October 12, 2021
I just came across this video yesterday, though it has been out for about a month now. I was just going to let it go, but your video yesterday spent a lot of time on the approval issue so I will pass it along in case it is useful.
38:30 - 39:35 clarification about Comirnaty
other points of interest
35:33- the FDA letter
36:36 - 37:59 the clinical trials and their doses
38:50 - 39:36 stockpiling of BNT
39:45 Pfizer doesn’t think they’ll get caught
40:13 - 40:53 she is the only one who reads these documents
41:10 - 43:03 cares act/informed consent
https://www.brighteon.com/a08e08ea-dfab-457b-857d-40ae38e17b04
BrighteonTV
I believe these links would be the studies she refers to although I didn’t find a summary page of the different doses like she had a screenshot of.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=nct04368728&;draw=2&rank=1
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04380701?term=nct04380701&;draw=2&rank=1
Kelly
--
Chicken cakes- you talked about them today
Submitted by Amy
October 11, 2021
I made chicken cakes tonight out of the suet that we were entitled to take with our whole beet purchase in July. (Pictures attached) I rendered it to tallow and removed the impurities by a saltwater extraction. I also saved the whey after making cheese night before last. They are easy to make…
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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