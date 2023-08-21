Create New Account
World Economic Forum | "I Went to the World Economic Forum As a Spy, This Is What Scares Me Most.
Thrivetime Show
130 views
Published Yesterday

World Economic Forum | "I Went to the World Economic Forum As a Spy, This Is What Scares Me Most. Their WORD With Is Freighted With All Kinds of Evil Meaning Is Sustainability. " - Larry Alex Taunton (August 8th 2023)

Watch the Original Podcast By Larry Alex Taunton HERE: https://youtu.be/75oYd8GYF2E

