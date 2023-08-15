Create New Account
Footage of the Combat Work of the Osman army Special Forces unit to Destroy the Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier of the AF of Ukraine
Published 16 hours ago

Footage of the combat work of the Osman army special forces unit to destroy the Stryker armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Lancet loitering ammunition in the Zaporozhye direction

Allegedly the first recorded destruction of the US supplied "Stryker" APC by a "Lancet" UAV

