Footage of the Combat Work of the Osman army Special Forces unit to Destroy the Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier of the AF of Ukraine

Footage of the combat work of the Osman army special forces unit to destroy the Stryker armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Lancet loitering ammunition in the Zaporozhye direction
Allegedly the first recorded destruction of the US supplied "Stryker" APC by a "Lancet" UAV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.