DR. SCOTT ATLAS INSIDE TRUMP'S COVID TASK FORCE
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Del BigTree at the HighWire


June 23, 2023


Health policy expert and former and White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor, Scott Atlas, MD, gives Del his inside look into his 2020 battle within the Trump Administration’s COVID-19 Task Force. He describes a tumultuous scene where Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, among others, fought against sound scientific data in favor of lockdowns, masking and school closures.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vzwv6-dr.-scott-atlas-inside-trumps-covid-task-force.html

Keywords
trumppresidentdel bigtreehighwiremaskingcoronaviruslockdownscoviddr deborah birxdr tony faucischool closurescovid task forcedr robert redfielddr scott atllasinside look

