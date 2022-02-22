On the first working day after Spring Festival, Fudan University Cancer Hospital was full of people

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This is the scene of the first working day in Fudan University Cancer Hospital after the Spring Festival. We can see in this video, the patients almost filled the whole space. Since 2021, almost all countries are pushing vaccines (COVID-19), but it does not eliminate the CCP virus, even though it has brought serious side effects to peoples’ bodies.