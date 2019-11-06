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Natural Belly Slimming Detox Water Recipe
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26 views • November 06, 2019
his is the Detox Water recipe I use to slim down before photoshoots and big events! You should drink at least eight 8 oz glasses of this Natural Belly Slimming Detox Water a day, a week out from your shoot! Here's the recipe:
For a 24oz serving:
- 3-4 mint leaves
- 2-3 slices of orange
- 2 slices of lemon
- 2-3 slices of cucumber
- 24 fl oz of ice cold water
Let the fruits and veggies sit in ice cold water in the fridge overnight or for a couple hours at least to get maximum benefits.
For a 24oz serving:
- 3-4 mint leaves
- 2-3 slices of orange
- 2 slices of lemon
- 2-3 slices of cucumber
- 24 fl oz of ice cold water
Let the fruits and veggies sit in ice cold water in the fridge overnight or for a couple hours at least to get maximum benefits.
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