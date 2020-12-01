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GROUNDBREAKING WIN: UK COURT RULES IT IS NOW UNLAWFUL TO PRESCRIBE PUBERTY BLOCKERS TO CHILDREN!!!
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13 views • December 01, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Today a groundbreaking, potentially precedent setting case has been won in the UK where their High Court now disallows the use of puberty blockers in children under 16! Keira Bell won her case against Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust who prescribed puberty blockers for her at the young age of 16. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that yes, this is a victory, however there are still muddied waters that need to be cleared…but either way, this is a step in the right direction for parental rights and to stop Tavistock and the like from continuing to mutilate children’s healthy bodies.

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
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TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://thepostmillennial.com/uk-high-court-disallows-use-of-puberty-blockers-in-children-under-16-keira-bell-wins-her-case

EXCLUSIVE: PARENT OF TRANSGENDER DAUGHTER NOW FACING 30 TO 45 DAYS IN JAIL FOR TELLING HIS STORY!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlJdtMR3HEh8/

CONTINUING THE CRUSADE: LAWYER AND FATHER OF TRANS DAUGHTER (FACING 45 DAYS IN JAIL) SPEAKS OUT!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MyNtruNPO6fc/

https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1330932653491687424

https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/24/child-abuse-hbo-max-documentary-celebrates-4-year-old-boys-transgender-identity-n1170213

We Need To Talk About NETFLIX NORMALIZING PEDOPHILIA AND THE SEXUALIZATION OF CHILDREN!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/we-need-to-talk-about-netflix-normalizing-pedophilia-and-the-sexualization-of-children/
Keywords
childrenpedophiliatransgenderpuberty blockerspress for truthpressfortruthuk court
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