GROUNDBREAKING WIN: UK COURT RULES IT IS NOW UNLAWFUL TO PRESCRIBE PUBERTY BLOCKERS TO CHILDREN!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Today a groundbreaking, potentially precedent setting case has been won in the UK where their High Court now disallows the use of puberty blockers in children under 16! Keira Bell won her case against Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust who prescribed puberty blockers for her at the young age of 16. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that yes, this is a victory, however there are still muddied waters that need to be cleared…but either way, this is a step in the right direction for parental rights and to stop Tavistock and the like from continuing to mutilate children’s healthy bodies.
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Sources:
https://thepostmillennial.com/uk-high-court-disallows-use-of-puberty-blockers-in-children-under-16-keira-bell-wins-her-case
EXCLUSIVE: PARENT OF TRANSGENDER DAUGHTER NOW FACING 30 TO 45 DAYS IN JAIL FOR TELLING HIS STORY!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vlJdtMR3HEh8/
CONTINUING THE CRUSADE: LAWYER AND FATHER OF TRANS DAUGHTER (FACING 45 DAYS IN JAIL) SPEAKS OUT!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MyNtruNPO6fc/
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1330932653491687424
https://pjmedia.com/culture/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/24/child-abuse-hbo-max-documentary-celebrates-4-year-old-boys-transgender-identity-n1170213
We Need To Talk About NETFLIX NORMALIZING PEDOPHILIA AND THE SEXUALIZATION OF CHILDREN!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/we-need-to-talk-about-netflix-normalizing-pedophilia-and-the-sexualization-of-children/