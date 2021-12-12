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Quad State Tornado. 4 States in 4 hours In December. Could Be Longest Traveled Tornado In History
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394 views • December 12, 2021
‘Quad-state tornado’: US may have just seen 1st-ever event of its kind. The first-ever “quad-state” tornado may have been on the ground through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. It will be days before the National Weather Service will be able to confirm whether this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes, but severe weather and damaging winds led to multiple fatalities and left devastating destruction across multiple states.
Deadly “Quad-State Tornado” may become longest in history. Overnight Friday, severe storms erupted along a strong cold front moving across the middle of the country. More than 30 reports of tornadoes stretch from Arkansas to Illinois and Mississippi to Kentucky, along with nearly 275 reports of severe wind and hail.
One of the supercells that formed along the cold front spawned a tornado that may set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. The “Quad-State Tornado”, as it is being called, is the first tornado to move across four states in recorded history. The storm formed just north of Little Rock, Arkansas, moved northeast and caused damage in Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, a nearly 300 mile trek.
'Quad-State Tornado' crossed four states in four hours, a rare December tornado. The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history
One of the deadly tornadoes that erupted under the cloak of darkness overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday, leaving at least 70 dead, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history.
The devastating outbreak, which included more than 30 tornado reports across six states stretching across the Mississippi Valley, Southeast and Midwest, is also an extremely rare event this late into the year.
#DecemberTornado
#KentuckyTornado
#QuadStateTornado
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Deadly “Quad-State Tornado” may become longest in history. Overnight Friday, severe storms erupted along a strong cold front moving across the middle of the country. More than 30 reports of tornadoes stretch from Arkansas to Illinois and Mississippi to Kentucky, along with nearly 275 reports of severe wind and hail.
One of the supercells that formed along the cold front spawned a tornado that may set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. The “Quad-State Tornado”, as it is being called, is the first tornado to move across four states in recorded history. The storm formed just north of Little Rock, Arkansas, moved northeast and caused damage in Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, a nearly 300 mile trek.
'Quad-State Tornado' crossed four states in four hours, a rare December tornado. The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history
One of the deadly tornadoes that erupted under the cloak of darkness overnight Friday into the early hours of Saturday, leaving at least 70 dead, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history.
The devastating outbreak, which included more than 30 tornado reports across six states stretching across the Mississippi Valley, Southeast and Midwest, is also an extremely rare event this late into the year.
#DecemberTornado
#KentuckyTornado
#QuadStateTornado
Email your Contact Info for Our Newsletter:
[email protected]
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8X...
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
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