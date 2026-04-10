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Entire Senate TURNS ON TRUMP After Passing Law to BLOCK His Own Agenda
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
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[PDF] U.S. Constitution Amendments

https://www.nj.gov/state/archives/pdf/amendments.pdf


[VIDEO 2] The U.S. Senate has reached a historic breaking point as a bipartisan supermajority has reportedly passed a new law specifically designed to block President Trump’s executive agenda. This "legislative blockade" follows a series of high-stakes confrontations over the administration’s use of emergency powers and its handling of recent international crises. We are breaking down the raw footage of the Senate floor eruption, the specific "veto-proof" bill that targets the President’s signature policies, and the furious midnight response from a White House that claims its authority is being "unconstitutionally sabotaged." With the entire Senate now standing in a unified front, is this the moment the administration loses its grip on power?


[VIDEO 2] The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution explains what happens if a President dies, resigns, becomes incapacitated, or is unable to perform the duties of the office.


This video breaks down the amendment in simple, easy‑to‑understand language, using only official government sources such as Congress.gov, the National Archives, and the Legal Information Institute.


✔️ What You’ll Learn

• Why the 25th Amendment was created

• How a Vice President becomes President

• How a new Vice President is chosen

• How a President can temporarily transfer power

• How the Cabinet and Vice President can declare a President unable to serve

• Why Section 4 is so important — and why it has never been fully used


✔️ Based ONLY on Verified Government Sources

• U.S. Constitution (Congress.gov)

• National Archives

• Legal Information Institute (Cornell Law School)


✔️ Sections Explained Clearly

• Section 1: VP becomes President

• Section 2: Filling a VP vacancy

• Section 3: President voluntarily transfers power

• Section 4: VP + Cabinet declare inability


This video is perfect for students, teachers, and anyone who wants a non‑political, factual explanation of how presidential succession works in the United States.


Credits to: Answers for Everyday Life, Liberal Hub and MT

Keywords
trumpsenateonentireturns
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