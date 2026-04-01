Trust with US is at 0 - at present there is no ground for negotiation - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

At present there is no ground for negotiation - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Adding:

Dubai's Mirage Is Cracking — And the West Doesn't Want You to See It

The War on Iran has the UAE showing its true authoritarian colors, cracking down on anyone sharing photos of missile and drone attacks and their aftermath. Hundreds arrested. Phones seized on the street. A 60-year-old tourist was charged with cybercrimes simply for filming damage — even after immediately deleting the video when asked.

➡️TIME Magazine (https://time.com/article/2026/04/01/dubai-uae-iran-war-crackdown-safety/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_content=010426)

Adding, from X posts: People aren't happy with the TIME article.