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A Russian Woman’s Perspective on Putin and the Russia-Ukraine War
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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121 views • March 14, 2022
Helena lives in St. Petersburg, Russia and she has been on my show several times since 2018. Here I ask her about Putin being a globalist and her thoughts on the meaning of the current Russia-Ukraine War.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy