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A Russian Woman’s Perspective on Putin and the Russia-Ukraine War
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121 views • March 14, 2022
Helena lives in St. Petersburg, Russia and she has been on my show several times since 2018. Here I ask her about Putin being a globalist and her thoughts on the meaning of the current Russia-Ukraine War.
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If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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