Bio Engineered Poison 🤢☠️🤮
Food labeling laws conceal bioengineered ingredients through legal loopholes and deliberate obfuscation tactics. Companies exploit exemptions for highly refined products, use QR codes instead of clear text warnings, and avoid disclosure requirements through various thresholds and exclusions. The entire regulatory system serves corporate interests rather than consumer transparency, with only USDA Organic certification offering genuine protection from GMO ingredients.