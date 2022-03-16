【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Interviewed Pianist Davide Martello in Front of the Big Tent of the NFSC and ROLF

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03/14/2022 【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole interviewed the Pianist Davide Martello in front of the big tent of the NFSC and ROLF, and explained to him the task of the NFSC is taking down the CCP, because it is the root cause of all the disasters around the world. Davide highly praised the rescue efforts of the NFSC.