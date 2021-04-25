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The Virus Myth, Vaccines, Shedding + How To Take Action to Protect Yourself
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3748 views • April 25, 2021
JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
JOIN OUR FREE TRUTH TRIBE: bit.ly/InnerTruthTribe
Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
VISIT our Guest at:
Amandha’s Store - https://yumnaturals.store
Truth Tribe SUGGESTIONS: Get her Book and DMSO Cream (as mentioned in this episode)
Use ‘truthtribe’ for 5% off your order!
In this episode we talk about what a virus actually is, the history of it and why we shouldn't be afraid of them! Do you believe that viruses are harmful? Are you starting to question what has been going on since CoV!d hit in 2020?
As always, we want you to think for yourself and make your own decisions and we are here to bring you valuable support to be able to do that.
THE MYTHS WE COVER (and the Truths that will set you FREE):
There is a virus, and Covid is real
You can catch Covid from someone else who ‘had Covid’ (it’s transmittable)
You can catch Covid from someone who has been ‘vaccinated’ (it’s transmittable)
Having sex with someone who has had the shot is safe, especially if you’re trying to get pregnant (this one is FRESH news, controversial and very important)
This is information everyone needs to know so please share it with everyone you know!
Also we wanted to invite you to something special, called our Action Takers & Change Makers tribe where we take all the noise, distill it down to just the facts and what you need to, then take MASSIVE ACTION, something we noticed few people are actually doing because they’re trapped in the fear cycle. We know that if you’re here, that’s probably not you.
Join us now, we are offering it for a low rate to a limited amount of warriors who are eager to safeguard themselves and their family!
As a BONUS, Amandha will be back in our Action Takers Group for an Exclusive and Private PART 3 at the end of May where we will focus on ACTION STEPS ONLY. This will be your time to have more intimate time with us to customize your Protection Protocols to YOU.
In the future as we invite you to more of these events, the early bird gets the worm, so some will miss them. The bonus as an ‘Action Taker’ is you will always be guaranteed a ‘first in line’ seat, so you never miss a beat!
BECOME AN ACTION TAKER https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
So to sum up, here are your Action Steps in 1-2-3:
1. Watch this episode
2. Join us for the Action Takers & Change Makers
3. Mark your calendar for the end of May
See you in the group!
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.
Most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training. Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike.
Amandha is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.
JOIN OUR FREE TRUTH TRIBE: bit.ly/InnerTruthTribe
Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
VISIT our Guest at:
Amandha’s Store - https://yumnaturals.store
Truth Tribe SUGGESTIONS: Get her Book and DMSO Cream (as mentioned in this episode)
Use ‘truthtribe’ for 5% off your order!
In this episode we talk about what a virus actually is, the history of it and why we shouldn't be afraid of them! Do you believe that viruses are harmful? Are you starting to question what has been going on since CoV!d hit in 2020?
As always, we want you to think for yourself and make your own decisions and we are here to bring you valuable support to be able to do that.
THE MYTHS WE COVER (and the Truths that will set you FREE):
There is a virus, and Covid is real
You can catch Covid from someone else who ‘had Covid’ (it’s transmittable)
You can catch Covid from someone who has been ‘vaccinated’ (it’s transmittable)
Having sex with someone who has had the shot is safe, especially if you’re trying to get pregnant (this one is FRESH news, controversial and very important)
This is information everyone needs to know so please share it with everyone you know!
Also we wanted to invite you to something special, called our Action Takers & Change Makers tribe where we take all the noise, distill it down to just the facts and what you need to, then take MASSIVE ACTION, something we noticed few people are actually doing because they’re trapped in the fear cycle. We know that if you’re here, that’s probably not you.
Join us now, we are offering it for a low rate to a limited amount of warriors who are eager to safeguard themselves and their family!
As a BONUS, Amandha will be back in our Action Takers Group for an Exclusive and Private PART 3 at the end of May where we will focus on ACTION STEPS ONLY. This will be your time to have more intimate time with us to customize your Protection Protocols to YOU.
In the future as we invite you to more of these events, the early bird gets the worm, so some will miss them. The bonus as an ‘Action Taker’ is you will always be guaranteed a ‘first in line’ seat, so you never miss a beat!
BECOME AN ACTION TAKER https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
So to sum up, here are your Action Steps in 1-2-3:
1. Watch this episode
2. Join us for the Action Takers & Change Makers
3. Mark your calendar for the end of May
See you in the group!
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology.
Most of her life, Amandha has taken a keen interest in botanical medicine, self-educating on the topic many years before attaining her formal medical training. Amandha also sought answers via the energetic healing arts and became a Registered Reiki Practitioner & Teacher, among other modalities.
After much scholarly and independent study, Amandha’s passion for the elegant and effective sub-molecular medicine known as homeopathy brought her to study in India under Rajan Sankaran. Amandha volunteered for intensive medical program in Northern India, shadowing cardiologists, obstetricians, Ayurvedic practitioners and homeopathic doctors alike.
Amandha is the author of Healing with DMSO book, a science-backed guide will help you understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways you can harness its power to heal your aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.
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