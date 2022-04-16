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WHAT TOOK PLACE ON THE CROSS OF CALVARY
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on “What took place on the Cross of Calvary” at this Good Friday service. The main bible reading is Romans chapter 5:8-11. God considers us righteous because of Jesus’ death. So God has forgiven our sin. This means that we will not suffer punishment from God for our sin. Our salvation is complete. We have become God’s friends, although we used to be his enemies. This happened because of Jesus’ death. But God raised Jesus to live. And the result is that we too have a new life (Romans 6:4).
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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