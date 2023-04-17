Create New Account
Solar Maximum Powerful & Early!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published Yesterday |

Scientists are warning us that Solar Cycle 25 will peak sooner than expected around late-2023 or early-2024. This means horrific unexpected weather should increase this year. Are you prepared? Even though the Sixth Seal is years away, these solar weather issues should remind of of that seal. What should we expect and when?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven sealssolar maximumsolar cycle 25

