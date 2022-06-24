In a Move To Fight Corruption, Xi Confronts ‘Jade Campaign’ To Oppose His Third Term Re-Election

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https://gnews.org/post/pbpq6662
06/23/2022 Spotlight on China:The 20th National Congress of the CCP is approaching and this is a sensitive time when top level infighting gets fierce. Recently, the Chinese government has repeatedly launched policies to promote anti corruption campaigns. In retaliation, Xi Jingping’s opponents allegedly launched a so called “Jade Campaign” promoted on social media