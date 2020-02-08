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“THE NEW WAY FORWARD ACT”: THE 44 GLOBALIST CULPRITS, Pt. 2/2 – 07/Feb/2020
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92 views • February 08, 2020
H.R. 5383: New Way Forward Act
** Tucker Carlson has addressed the importance of exposing The New way Forward Act for what it really is. In this second video he reveals the culprits of this conspiracy and their effort to subvert our Constitutional Republic. He is another person among many who deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their brave service to our country.
** This is what the Globalist Democrats are doing with their free time when they are not badgering President Trump and interfering with his administration. This bill is an indicator of what the Globalist want for the U.S. It is a bill that will give immunity to enemy criminal invaders, disguised as Undocumented Immigrants. All the while U.S Citizens will foot the bill. It mirrors what the Globalist EU, under the UN, is doing in Europe. The Globalist in Europe have passed legislation giving criminal immigrants immunity to heinous crimes they have committed. This in turn entices criminal immigrant organizations to invade their countries.
** The individuals trying to pass this legislation through the U.S. Congress are well aware of the consequences of their actions and are therefore traitors to our Constitutional Republic. Let’s call them out for who they really are and do our best to get rid of these Globalist Deep State Traitors in our government. We must address election fraud that has allowed these traitorous bastards to remain in office for indefinite periods of time. It’s quite obvious that they have maintained their positions through election fraud.
** Biden, Pelosi, Feinstein, Nadler, Waters, Schiff, Lee and many others are all prime examples of people who should be scrutinized during the election process. It’s doubtful that their constituents have voted for them time after time again especially upon revealing their corrupt practices, and they should be removed from their positions. Others, such as “The Squad,” who have Globalist and Socialist agendas and have shown that they are not adhering to the Constitution should also be removed from their positions. The election process needs to be reformed with better oversight to prevent election fraud and ensure a legitimate outcome. Let’s help President Trump “Drain the Swamp.”
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current eventsrapepoliticscorruptionimmunitypoliticalicecongressfelonyillegal immigrationcbpdeportationmuslimlegislationcortezomarms-13injusticetlaibbrotherhoodsquadfree health carepressleyforeign criminalsdismember
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