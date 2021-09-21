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Dems Amnesty Shot Down, Ramping Up Tyranny & Where Did All The People Go?
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120 views • September 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Dems amnesty for illegals shot down - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/19/senate-parliamentarian-rules-immigration-amnesty-cannot-be-permitted-in-3-5-trillion-infrastructure-package/
Washington State hiring a strike team for their quarantine camp - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2021/09/18/washington-state-now-hiring-strike-team-for-quarantine-facility-with-24-7-security-n1479745
Get off your knees, it's all political theatre - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/19/the-only-people-wearing-masks-at-the-emmys-were-servants/
Here's Potatohead in the 80's - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/very-interesting-cornpop/
No end in sight with their tyranny - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/there-is-no-end-to-the-evil-they-have-planned/
It's all for your own good, in the name of health - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10005641/Policemen-douse-elderly-woman-pepper-spray-Melbournes-anti-lockdown-protests.html
Where did all the people go - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/why-is-there-suddenly-an-extremely-severe-shortage-of-workers-all-over-the-world/
Monoclonal Antibodies treatment given to Trump now available in UK - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10002533/Life-saving-antibody-cocktail-given-Donald-Trump-given-vulnerable-NHS-patients.html
NY Times forced to correct fake news about Ivermectin - https://resistthemainstream.org/nyt-finally-corrects-claim-about-ivermectin/?utm_source=telegram
Are they ever gonna figure out the vaxx is the virus - https://resistthemainstream.org/new-moderna-analysis-delivers-troubling-news-to-those-vaccinated-last-year/?utm_source=telegram
More and more evidence coming out that the vaxx is the pathogen - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-heavily-vaccinated-state-accounts-for-65-of-indias-covid-cases-after-rejecting-ivermectin
The vaxx is the poison - https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vaccines-are-poison-karen-kingston/
Texas hospital shutting down due to mandate - https://resistthemainstream.org/texas-hospital-faces-closure-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=telegram
Mass exodus of personnel in Indiana also - https://resistthemainstream.org/125-staff-part-ways-with-indianas-biggest-hospital-system-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=telegram
Expect more of this nonsense from the Karens - https://resistthemainstream.org/woman-charged-after-viral-video-shows-moment-she-slaps-navy-sailor-swears-at-him-and-accuses-him-of-wearing-a-fake-uniform-at-a-connecticut-pizza-restaurant/?utm_source=telegram
Why is this dumb bint at football games, I thought she was in charge of the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-is-busy-at-the-border-not/
Shouldn't she be doing her job at the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-photos-and-video-from-del-rio-texas/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439314736500203523
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Dems amnesty for illegals shot down - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/19/senate-parliamentarian-rules-immigration-amnesty-cannot-be-permitted-in-3-5-trillion-infrastructure-package/
Washington State hiring a strike team for their quarantine camp - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2021/09/18/washington-state-now-hiring-strike-team-for-quarantine-facility-with-24-7-security-n1479745
Get off your knees, it's all political theatre - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/19/the-only-people-wearing-masks-at-the-emmys-were-servants/
Here's Potatohead in the 80's - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/very-interesting-cornpop/
No end in sight with their tyranny - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/there-is-no-end-to-the-evil-they-have-planned/
It's all for your own good, in the name of health - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10005641/Policemen-douse-elderly-woman-pepper-spray-Melbournes-anti-lockdown-protests.html
Where did all the people go - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/why-is-there-suddenly-an-extremely-severe-shortage-of-workers-all-over-the-world/
Monoclonal Antibodies treatment given to Trump now available in UK - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10002533/Life-saving-antibody-cocktail-given-Donald-Trump-given-vulnerable-NHS-patients.html
NY Times forced to correct fake news about Ivermectin - https://resistthemainstream.org/nyt-finally-corrects-claim-about-ivermectin/?utm_source=telegram
Are they ever gonna figure out the vaxx is the virus - https://resistthemainstream.org/new-moderna-analysis-delivers-troubling-news-to-those-vaccinated-last-year/?utm_source=telegram
More and more evidence coming out that the vaxx is the pathogen - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-heavily-vaccinated-state-accounts-for-65-of-indias-covid-cases-after-rejecting-ivermectin
The vaxx is the poison - https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vaccines-are-poison-karen-kingston/
Texas hospital shutting down due to mandate - https://resistthemainstream.org/texas-hospital-faces-closure-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=telegram
Mass exodus of personnel in Indiana also - https://resistthemainstream.org/125-staff-part-ways-with-indianas-biggest-hospital-system-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=telegram
Expect more of this nonsense from the Karens - https://resistthemainstream.org/woman-charged-after-viral-video-shows-moment-she-slaps-navy-sailor-swears-at-him-and-accuses-him-of-wearing-a-fake-uniform-at-a-connecticut-pizza-restaurant/?utm_source=telegram
Why is this dumb bint at football games, I thought she was in charge of the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-is-busy-at-the-border-not/
Shouldn't she be doing her job at the border - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-photos-and-video-from-del-rio-texas/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1439314736500203523
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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