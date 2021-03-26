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Episode 3 - Self Deception vs Growth
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1 view • March 26, 2021
How to see the unseen - Principle 1
- Look at yourself
- Your brain does not necessarily see reality
- Self deception
- We avoid pain, and thus lie to ourselves
- Seeing the bad in ourselves is productive!
- Look at yourself
- Your brain does not necessarily see reality
- Self deception
- We avoid pain, and thus lie to ourselves
- Seeing the bad in ourselves is productive!
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