The True Story Of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley

TheLastAmericanVagabond Published August 22, 2022





Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!

This documentary was distributed in hopes of raising awareness. At one point there may have been as many as 3,000 copies of this tape, in VHS format. As of the publishing of this investigation we have been unable to locate more than one physical copy of the tape and no digital version has been uploaded to the internet. Until now.

In the interest of the historical record, providing a voice to alleged victims, and in the hopes of encouraging more witnesses and/or victims to speak out, TLAV is releasing the documentary in full as originally produced.

Please read part one of the full investigation here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/resurfaced-documentary-uncovers-accusations-of-child-abuse-by-former-mormon-president-gordon-b-hinckley