Night Call (WARNING: Graphic Images - Discretion Advised)
Alfred Anthony
Published 16 hours ago

"Night Call" was a piece I recorded back in 1987, where I imagined a humpback whale calf calling for it's mother who had been poached by whale hunters. Looking at the footage from the recent Israeli offensive, I felt compelled to re-record the track and add it to the footage you see here. Peace.

israelpalestinewargenocide

