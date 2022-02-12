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Brass & Iron: 🇨🇦Trucker Convoy Episode 21
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50 views • February 12, 2022
In this episode, I examine the Canadian Trucker Convoy.
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Music & Links
Country Boy Can Survive-Hank Williams, Jr. 1982
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Mandalorian Theme
https://youtu.be/62x19Bepc5s
Smokey & The Bandit
https://youtu.be/6HrNlWFGfdQ
Monopoly Man
https://youtu.be/b93mTVukuiE
Boba Fett Theme
https://youtu.be/QBo76c2UEvY
Land of Confusion
https://rumble.com/vcri7v-sheep-no-more-patriot-tribute-video-land-of-confusion-2020.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Based, #Canada, #Truckers, #Convoy, #Freedom, #2022
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music & Links
Country Boy Can Survive-Hank Williams, Jr. 1982
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Mandalorian Theme
https://youtu.be/62x19Bepc5s
Smokey & The Bandit
https://youtu.be/6HrNlWFGfdQ
Monopoly Man
https://youtu.be/b93mTVukuiE
Boba Fett Theme
https://youtu.be/QBo76c2UEvY
Land of Confusion
https://rumble.com/vcri7v-sheep-no-more-patriot-tribute-video-land-of-confusion-2020.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Based, #Canada, #Truckers, #Convoy, #Freedom, #2022
Keywords
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