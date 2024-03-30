Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy stumbles onto a Colombia parade on Good Friday in Medellin Colombia. Boy those priests and altar boys much have been hot as it was very warm
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
199 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Being raised a Cotholic and have dealt with some mean Old Nuns in my younger days,  I was oly asking the question do you think there might have been some Pedos as part of that group.  No girls only boys of course. 

Keywords
catholicparadecolombia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket