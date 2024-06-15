the mis-info program is complete ~ when all you know is false ~

in todays discussion we will be talking about the disinformation campaign, which was started by a cia director named william casey. in addition, the dis-info program was never about protecting facts, but protecting lies and propaganda. also, I will be sharing episode 376 (Art of War) of the highwire in this program.





Items of discussion:

- Evolution theory (we did not evolve from monkeys & things do not evolve in such ways, further the only bases for evolution is macro-evolution. That is, macro-evolution examples are out growing the need for wisdom teeths).

- White man exploited black people as slaves. wrong, according to Thomas Sowell, the African's king sold the black people that would not fight in his army into slavery.

- Germ Theory is false in light of the facts that are not taught in the science books now, which is, that there are both good and bad germs.

- WWI & WWII (the World Wars) though we were told in history that we (the Americans) got involved because of hitler, we got involved because of two American merchant marine ships that were sunk by German U-boats during WWII, and the sinking of of the RMS Lusitania (a British liner) during WWI.

- Fluoride good for teeth, in fact it is bad for teeth and has been found to lower I.Q. and was used by the Nazis to make the Jewish prisoners docile and more easier to control.

- Small pox was eradicated by vaccines, when in fact, the small pox was old news when better sanitation and clean drinking water came along. the first small pox vvaccine was late to the show when it was released in 1964. and the list goes on with what the trilateral commission has told schools to teach that are false and nothing more than propaganda.





references:

- the highwire episode 376

https://rumble.com/v51essz-episode-376-the-art-of-war.html

- agenda 21

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21/

- william casey (dis-information program)

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- propaganda exposed uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- the truth about vaccines presents remedy

https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- plandemic

https://rumble.com/user/PlandemicSeriesOfficial

- covidland

https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND

- Flouride Deception

https://archive.org/details/christopher-bryson-the-fluoride-deception-history-of-water-flouridation-and-why-

- The deliberate dumbing down of America

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-SYN9t0cHh1aFu8XV

- Event 301

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/

https://rumble.com/v4w0hm3-kill-billwhere-they-come-onethey-come-all.html

- The Creature from Jeckyll Island

https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY