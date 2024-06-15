BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

the mis-info program is complete ~ when all you know is false ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 10 months ago

in todays discussion we will be talking about the disinformation campaign, which was started by a cia director named william casey. in addition, the dis-info program was never about protecting facts, but protecting lies and propaganda. also, I will be sharing episode 376 (Art of War) of the highwire in this program.


Items of discussion:

- Evolution theory (we did not evolve from monkeys & things do not evolve in such ways, further the only bases for evolution is macro-evolution. That is, macro-evolution examples are out growing the need for wisdom teeths).

- White man exploited black people as slaves. wrong, according to Thomas Sowell, the African's king sold the black people that would not fight in his army into slavery.

- Germ Theory is false in light of the facts that are not taught in the science books now, which is, that there are both good and bad germs.

- WWI & WWII (the World Wars) though we were told in history that we (the Americans) got involved because of hitler, we got involved because of two American merchant marine ships that were sunk by German U-boats during WWII, and the sinking of of the RMS Lusitania (a British liner) during WWI.

- Fluoride good for teeth, in fact it is bad for teeth and has been found to lower I.Q. and was used by the Nazis to make the Jewish prisoners docile and more easier to control.

- Small pox was eradicated by vaccines, when in fact, the small pox was old news when better sanitation and clean drinking water came along. the first small pox vvaccine was late to the show when it was released in 1964. and the list goes on with what the trilateral commission has told schools to teach that are false and nothing more than propaganda.


references:

- the highwire episode 376

  https://rumble.com/v51essz-episode-376-the-art-of-war.html

- agenda 21

  https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21/

- william casey (dis-information program)

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- propaganda exposed uncensored

   https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- the truth about vaccines presents remedy

  https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

- plandemic

  https://rumble.com/user/PlandemicSeriesOfficial

- covidland

  https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND

- Flouride Deception

  https://archive.org/details/christopher-bryson-the-fluoride-deception-history-of-water-flouridation-and-why-

- The deliberate dumbing down of America

  https://archive.org/details/pdfy-SYN9t0cHh1aFu8XV

- Event 301

  https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/

  https://rumble.com/v4w0hm3-kill-billwhere-they-come-onethey-come-all.html

- The Creature from Jeckyll Island

  https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY

Keywords
vaccinesmaskpropagandawarsocialartmandateswilliamprogrammisinformationdistanceprotocolsor19caseycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy