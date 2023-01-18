Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATIONAL SECURITY – RUDY GIULIANI CALLS FOR BIDEN TO BE SEARCHED | EP 3285
36 views
channel image
Red Voice Media
Published Wednesday |

Watch The Pete Santilli Show on Red Voice Media Mon-Fri at 7EST here: https://redvoicemedia.com/pete


Former New York City Mayor and attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani was on the War Room this morning to discuss the Biden classified document scandal. As usual, Rudy knocked it out of the park.


Steve Bannon asked Rudy Giuliani a few questions about Joe Biden’s document scandal. This comes after multiple batches of documents were located at Biden’s property and at the Biden Center at Penn U.

Keywords
pete santillitrumpwar roomrudy giulianisteve bannon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket