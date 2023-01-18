NATIONAL SECURITY – RUDY GIULIANI CALLS FOR BIDEN TO BE SEARCHED | EP 3285

Watch The Pete Santilli Show on Red Voice Media Mon-Fri at 7EST here: https://redvoicemedia.com/pete
Former New York City Mayor and attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani was on the War Room this morning to discuss the Biden classified document scandal. As usual, Rudy knocked it out of the park.
Steve Bannon asked Rudy Giuliani a few questions about Joe Biden’s document scandal. This comes after multiple batches of documents were located at Biden’s property and at the Biden Center at Penn U.
