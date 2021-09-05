UNITED AUSTRALIA PARTY VOWS TO TAKE BACK COUNTRY - PROOF: VACCINATED DYING OF BLOOD CLOTS

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Expert Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole tells everyone how these vaccines are killing the vaccinated with blood clotting.
If anyone was sick after taking the vaccine, this is nothing to what's coming to you.
A look at the other side with Joe Biden.
Mirrored - wil paranormal