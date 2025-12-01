BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Moment Missile Strike in Dnepropetrovsk - clip 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 Missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk, this morning.

Adding: 

Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda reports that Andriy Yermak erupted in a half-hour meltdown filled with insults and accusations after Zelensky told him to write a resignation letter. Yermak simply couldn’t believe he was being removed as head of the presidential office.

According to a member of Yermak’s inner circle, he “never believed Zelensky would actually fire him — and especially not like this, presented as a done deal. What enraged him most was that Zelensky abandoned him.”

Another senior official described the split as “horrific.”

Ukrainska Pravda says Zelensky’s closest allies discussed Yermak’s removal in a secret group chat. No one defended him — even those whose careers he had personally advanced. As one top official joked after a meeting without Yermak: 

“Nothing in those Saturday photos from Zelensky’s office looks better than the empty chair to his right.”

The outlet also reports that a week before his dismissal, Yermak tried to get SBU chief Malyuk fired for failing to shield him during the NABU operation. Yermak had previously ordered Malyuk to prepare charges against Klimenko and Arakhamia, but Malyuk refused.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy