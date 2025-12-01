💥Moment Missile Strike in Dnepropetrovsk - clip 1

💥🇺🇦 Missile strike in Dnepropetrovsk, this morning.

Adding:

Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda reports that Andriy Yermak erupted in a half-hour meltdown filled with insults and accusations after Zelensky told him to write a resignation letter. Yermak simply couldn’t believe he was being removed as head of the presidential office.

According to a member of Yermak’s inner circle, he “never believed Zelensky would actually fire him — and especially not like this, presented as a done deal. What enraged him most was that Zelensky abandoned him.”

Another senior official described the split as “horrific.”

Ukrainska Pravda says Zelensky’s closest allies discussed Yermak’s removal in a secret group chat. No one defended him — even those whose careers he had personally advanced. As one top official joked after a meeting without Yermak:

“Nothing in those Saturday photos from Zelensky’s office looks better than the empty chair to his right.”

The outlet also reports that a week before his dismissal, Yermak tried to get SBU chief Malyuk fired for failing to shield him during the NABU operation. Yermak had previously ordered Malyuk to prepare charges against Klimenko and Arakhamia, but Malyuk refused.