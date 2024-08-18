BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Devil's Distractions
godsay
godsay
18 views • 8 months ago

With all of the chaos ever-increasing in the world around us, it becomes even that much more challenging to keep our focus on the Truth of God's Word. While we may easily fend-off many of the onslaught of distractions, others, being more subtle, do find root, encouraging us to look at the evil world instead of our loving Heavenly Father and His Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All too often, we find ourselves fretting over every detail that we surely should be aware of and doing something about, but the question is, what should we really be doing?..

Keywords
biblespiritualitytruthreligionscripturegods word
