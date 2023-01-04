SURVIVING 2023 PREDCTIONS - PREPPER SURVIVAL

SELF-FULFILLING PREDICTION - A self-fulfilling prediction is a prediction that causes the predicted event to happen. This occurs when the prediction influences the behavior of the people or organizations involved in a way that leads to the predicted outcome. For example, if a stock market analyst predicts that a certain company's stock will increase in value, and investors believe the prediction and begin buying the stock, the increased demand for the stock can cause its price to actually rise, thus fulfilling the original prediction.

