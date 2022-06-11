X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2796a - The [CB]/[JB] Have Pushed The People To The Precipice, Time Has Run Out

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2796a June 10. 2022

The [CB]/[JB] Have Pushed The People To The Precipice, Time Has Run Out

The people are reaching the economic precipices, they realize the Fed and the corrupt politicians lied to them, inflation and fuel prices are out of control and they are doing nothing about it. The people know why this is happening, there is no coming back.

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