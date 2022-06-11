X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2796a - The [CB]/[JB] Have Pushed The People To The Precipice, Time Has Run Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2796a June 10. 2022
The [CB]/[JB] Have Pushed The People To The Precipice, Time Has Run Out
The people are reaching the economic precipices, they realize the Fed and the corrupt politicians lied to them, inflation and fuel prices are out of control and they are doing nothing about it. The people know why this is happening, there is no coming back.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^