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Decentralize TV Interview with Julia McCoy: AI Avatars, Automation, and the Future of Business
Health Ranger Report
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1496 views • 4 days ago

To learn more, visit: https://juliamccoy.ai/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Julia McCoy's Background and Philosophy (3:10)

- Automating Life and Health Challenges (5:59)

- Critical Thinking and AI Disruption (15:20)

- Building AI Clones and Personal Branding (17:54)

- Decentralization and AI Control (36:56)

- AI and Human Purpose (37:39)

- AI and Cultural Resistance (41:48)

- AI Milestones and Future Predictions (59:21)

- Authenticity and Trust in AI (1:00:23)

- AI and Human Merger (1:07:10)

- Discussion on Melanin and 5G Radiation (1:07:30)

- McDonald's and Reality Discussion (1:12:37)

- Julia's Expertise and Show's Purpose (1:13:45)

- AI Avatars and Future Plans (1:15:18)

- AI's Impact on Jobs and Humanity (1:28:56)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:37:16)

- Bright Dot Shop and Bright Ecosystem (1:43:45)

- Future Plans for AI and Avatars (1:46:48)

- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (1:50:02)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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