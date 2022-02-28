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Honolulu, Hawaii Freedom Convoy
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50 views • February 28, 2022
On February 26, 2022, there was a statewide caravan in Hawaii spanning five islands. Oahu had over 100 cars participating in the caravan. Hawaii stands with Canadian Truckers. End all mandates.
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News and Surfing4Truth.
Instagram: @hfsn808, @surfing4truth
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Convoy #Caravan #Hawaii
Drone footage courtesy Hawaii Free Speech News and Surfing4Truth.
Instagram: @hfsn808, @surfing4truth
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Convoy #Caravan #Hawaii
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