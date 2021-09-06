© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 127: Demon House - A Portal to…Hell?
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 06, 2021
This week we talk about and pick apart the Zak Bagans "documentary" film, Demon House. We give the backstory of the supposed haunting, how Zak acquired the house, and everything that occurred after. We give our opinions on most of the players involved and what their motivations could be (hint...$). We also talk briefly about the very first episode of Ghost Adventures and a weird synchronicity that happened regarding it. If you're a fan of Zak Bagans and his work, this episode will probably upset you because we aren't holding back our thoughts on his "investigative" style. As always, we urge you to think and make up your own mind. So grab your holy water, some sage, black tourmaline (Zak does NONE of these things) and join us as we talk about a portal to hell in the Demon House this week on the Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Demon House Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGbZheZYpLM
Ghost Adventures 1st episode clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6BlfDlq7vo
Mystical Meetups sign up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-general-hypnotherapy-tickets-167712810531
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Demon House Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGbZheZYpLM
Ghost Adventures 1st episode clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6BlfDlq7vo
Mystical Meetups sign up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystical-meetups-general-hypnotherapy-tickets-167712810531
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
@MoniquePCHt
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.