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Lou Dobbs Snaps On Bill Barr: ‘Where The Hell Are The Charges’ Against The Deep State?
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87 views • February 14, 2020
Justin Caruso February 14, 2020
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went off Thursday on Attorney General William Barr following Barr’s criticism of President Donald Trump for his tweets.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/14/lou-dobbs-snaps-bill-barr-charges-deep-state/
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Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went off Thursday on Attorney General William Barr following Barr’s criticism of President Donald Trump for his tweets.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/14/lou-dobbs-snaps-bill-barr-charges-deep-state/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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