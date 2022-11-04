Rich Chinese 'Activate' Escape Plans to Leave the Country

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https://gnews.org/articles/507516
Summary：11/01/2022 The increasingly harsh economic environment in Communist China has triggered a major exodus of wealthy people. The CCP is using a variety of tactics, such as reducing the issuance of passports and clipping passport corners, to stop people from leaving.