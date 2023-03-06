Girl from Crestline CA cries out for help from BLIZZARD on FACEBOOK March 5, 2023

A girl cries out for help and RELIEF for SELF AND COMMUNity from Crestline CA, from recent BLIZZARD, leaving her and community in 10 FEET of snow and ice and ABANDONED by everyone. No BOOTS on GROUND, WHY! It's been over a week now. She lives alone and so many others are alone and probably can't get out. Their cars are literally UNDER 10 FEET of Snow and door ways (even) are blocked.