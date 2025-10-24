BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Common Sense Left: Crime, Corruption, and Chaos on the Liberal West Coast
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
21 views • 20 hours ago

From Oregon’s secret early releases of violent criminals to California’s misuse of billions in homeless funds, the West Coast has become a showcase of failed liberal leadership. States like Oregon, Washington, and California are prioritizing illegal immigrant healthcare over law enforcement, handing out CDLs to non–English-speaking drivers, and wasting taxpayer dollars while crime surges and accountability vanishes. The result? A region drowning in chaos, corruption, and a stunning lack of common sense.


#LeftCoastNews #WestCoastChaos #LiberalFailure #NoCommonSense #TaxpayerRipoff #CrimeCrisis #IllegalImmigration #GovernmentCorruption #Oregon #California #Washington #RebelRadio

illegal immigrationhomelessnessgavin newsomgovernment corruptionpolitical corruptiontaxpayer fundsbiden administrationcrime surgeliberal policiesleft coast newsliberal leadershiptina kotekwest coast politicsoregon department of correctionsearly release scandalhealthier oregon programmisuse of homeless fundscdl controversywashington policieslack of accountabilitypublic safety crisisillegal alien healthcarechaos on the left coastcommon sense collapsesanctuary states
