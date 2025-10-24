No Common Sense Left: Crime, Corruption, and Chaos on the Liberal West Coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Oregon’s secret early releases of violent criminals to California’s misuse of billions in homeless funds, the West Coast has become a showcase of failed liberal leadership. States like Oregon, Washington, and California are prioritizing illegal immigrant healthcare over law enforcement, handing out CDLs to non–English-speaking drivers, and wasting taxpayer dollars while crime surges and accountability vanishes. The result? A region drowning in chaos, corruption, and a stunning lack of common sense.
#LeftCoastNews #WestCoastChaos #LiberalFailure #NoCommonSense #TaxpayerRipoff #CrimeCrisis #IllegalImmigration #GovernmentCorruption #Oregon #California #Washington #RebelRadio