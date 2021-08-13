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5g sets off Geiger counters!! Geiger counter detecting ionizing radiation coming from 5G antenna
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478 views • August 13, 2021
A friend of La Quinta Columna has shared a video with evidence, using a Geiger counter, that 5G antennas emit ionizing waves.
I have to say.. This is alarming to say the very least.. These towers arent healthy.. they are close to schools,workplaces and homes!! Do we need internet on our phones that much?!!
I have to say.. This is alarming to say the very least.. These towers arent healthy.. they are close to schools,workplaces and homes!! Do we need internet on our phones that much?!!
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