The Invisibility Prayer for Prayer Warriors Renders Invisible to Retaliation of Demonic Forces!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 6, 2023





THE 'INVISIBILITY PRAYER' FOR PRAYER WARRIORS





This is from the daily prayers, Auxilium Christianorum, to render us invisible to the retaliation of the demonic forces.





V. Our help is in the name of the Lord.

R. Who made heaven and earth.





Most gracious Virgin Mary, thou who wouldst crush the head of the serpent, protect us from the vengeance of the evil one.

We offer our prayers, supplications, sufferings and good works to thee so that thou may purify them, sanctify them and present them to thy Son as a perfect offering.

May this offering be given so that the demons that influence or seek to influence the members of the Auxilium Christianorum

(and your personal intended groups or people)

do not know the source of their expulsion and blindness.

Blind them so that they know not our good works.

Blind them so that they know not on whom to take vengeance.

Blind them so that they may receive the just sentence for their works.

Cover us with the Precious Blood of thy Son so that we may enjoy the protection which flows from His Passion and Death. Amen.

St. Michael Prayer. Guardian Angel Prayer. Our Father. Hail Mary. Glory Be.





