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🔊 US allies in the Middle East admit: Iran is more unified today than ever
Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, completely shreds the Trump administration's narrative that Iran's government is fracturing.
💬 "Iran is more unified today than it has ever been. This notion of 'these guys we can work with and those we can't' has been overplayed – possibly by those who thought this war would end in 48 hours."
The US-Israeli war was supposed to break Iran. Instead, it unified the nation. And now Trump's administration has to negotiate with a country more united than ever — exactly as planned.
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