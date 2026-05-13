🔊 US allies in the Middle East admit: Iran is more unified today than ever



Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, completely shreds the Trump administration's narrative that Iran's government is fracturing.





💬 "Iran is more unified today than it has ever been. This notion of 'these guys we can work with and those we can't' has been overplayed – possibly by those who thought this war would end in 48 hours."



The US-Israeli war was supposed to break Iran. Instead, it unified the nation. And now Trump's administration has to negotiate with a country more united than ever — exactly as planned.

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