Please Help Stop The W.H.O. & U.N. 'Health' Tyranny - Dr. Rima Laibow Tells You Exactly How To Do It | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 7/23/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Dr. Rima Laibow (www.drrimatruthreports.com) gave a great presentation on a recent Infowars Saturday show special with Alex Jones (https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=64b3029d87699e60aaaff062). She was talking about the urgent need for all sovereign nations to withdraw from two global crime syndicates which their governments had joined on behalf of the people of each country. You may have heard of these nefarious organizations. They are called the World Health Organization and the United Nations.

The reason the withdrawal is so urgent is that plans are now being put into action that will give the Director of W.H.O. power over the governments of all member countries by simply declaring the existence, or even the possibility, of a health emergency. Once that declaration is made, W.H.O. can order the authorities in all member countries to use police and military to force you to take deadly injections, stay confined in your house or a government "camp," prevent you from traveling, associating with other people, choosing what food to eat or how to spend money. Or they can impose any other controls or treatments, as long as they are done in the name of "health."

The bottom line of this agenda is our enslavement and extermination. The unofficial trial run was the COVID scam and bioweapon shot. The climate change hoax adds further excuses for controls and W.H.O. atrocities. Dr. Rima has a proven plan to prevent the dark agenda from going any farther. You are the essential key to her plan working in time. Her presentation on this show will lay out the background, and explain clearly what you need to do. There is no cost unless we don’t act, and the time it takes is minimal. You’ll want to be there for the full details.

Richard Sacks, Host

