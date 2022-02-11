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Gerald Celente Talks About Resistance to Great Reset
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510 views • February 11, 2022
Today on TruNews, host Rick Wiles welcomes Gerald Celente publisher of Trends Journal, as they comment on the rise of the resistance in Canada with the Freedom Convoy, and NATO’s persistent poking of the Russian bear, seeking to goad Vladimir Putin into a war in Ukraine.
They also talk about the continued attempts by the global elite to implement The Great Reset, in spite of recent setbacks and rollbacks of jab and mask mandates.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/11/22
They also talk about the continued attempts by the global elite to implement The Great Reset, in spite of recent setbacks and rollbacks of jab and mask mandates.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/11/22
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