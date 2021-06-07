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°•WORMWOOD°•PLANETX°•SIGNS IN THE HEAVENS°• A SPHERE AGAIN AND MORE!!
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1336 views • June 07, 2021
Hosea 4: 6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; because you have rejected knowledge, I reject you from being a priest to me. And since you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.
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