Red Pilling the Masses: Mike King on the New World Order and Censorship
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
47 views • 21 hours ago

Peymon Mottahedeh interviews Mike King, the historian whose work was deemed too dangerous for mainstream platforms. King argues that the history books used in public schools and universities are filled with fabrications designed to conceal a centuries-old agenda. From the hidden origins of global conflicts to the secret machinations of the banking elite, King discusses the narratives that he claims have been rigorously suppressed by the media and academic establishment.


Why was King's bestselling book suddenly scrubbed from the internet just as it reached the top of the charts? What forbidden information does he possess about the events of 1913 and the true nature of World War II? Tune in to discover the "red pill" truths that could change how you view the past—and the future. Explore more of his work at https://realnewsandhistory.com/.

bookred pillmike kingfreedom law school
Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
