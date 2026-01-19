Red Pilling the Masses: Mike King on the New World Order and Censorship

Description:

Peymon Mottahedeh interviews Mike King, the historian whose work was deemed too dangerous for mainstream platforms. King argues that the history books used in public schools and universities are filled with fabrications designed to conceal a centuries-old agenda. From the hidden origins of global conflicts to the secret machinations of the banking elite, King discusses the narratives that he claims have been rigorously suppressed by the media and academic establishment.





Why was King's bestselling book suddenly scrubbed from the internet just as it reached the top of the charts? What forbidden information does he possess about the events of 1913 and the true nature of World War II? Tune in to discover the "red pill" truths that could change how you view the past—and the future. Explore more of his work at https://realnewsandhistory.com/.